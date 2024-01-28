Watch Now
Woman dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in east Las Vegas valley

Posted at 9:35 PM, Jan 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 00:35:38-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is dead after police say she lost control around (a) turn" in the area of Desert Inn Road and Hollywood Boulevard on Saturday.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene at approximately 7:23 p.m.

Police say the crash involved only one vehicle. The woman driving was pronounced dead at the scene, and two passengers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

LMVPD's Traffic Bureau is investigating, and drivers were advised to "expect lengthy delays in the surrounding area."

