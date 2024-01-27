Watch Now
Pedestrian killed in crash with semi-truck on Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway

I-15, St. Rose fatal crash
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 19:43:57-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 15.

Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 3 p.m. on I-15 at St. Rose Parkway.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and died from injuries caused by the crash.

Investigators said the driver of the semi-truck stayed on the scene and is cooperating with authorities. The cause of the crash and the pedestrian's identity haven't been released by Nevada State Police, as of 4:35 p.m.

Only one southbound lane on I-15 at Starr Ave. is open. Motorists should expect delays. However, Nevada State Police said all lanes are expected to open shortly.

