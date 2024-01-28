Pedestrian hit by car on I-15 off-ramp at Sahara Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning when they were hit by a car on Interstate 15, according to Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported at approximately 3:18 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the I-15 off-ramp at Sahara Avenue, a highway patrol spokesperson said.

State police say a vehicle exiting I-15 at Sahara hit a pedestrian "who, for reasons not known at this time, was in the travel lane of the Sahara off-ramp."

The pedestrian, identified by police only as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the site of the collision.

The driver remained on scene and was said to have cooperated with authorities.

While police investigated and collected evidence, the northbound off-ramp at Sahara was closed.