Las Vegas police officer injured in crash during fallen officer's funeral procession

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer was injured in a collision during the memorial procession for Officer Austin Abdelnabi on Friday morning.

According to information from LVMPD, the collision occurred in the area of Interstate 11 and Sunset Road at approximately 10:19 a.m.

The crash involved two LVMPD patrol vehicles, and one officer was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"This is an ongoing investigation," LVMPD officials stated in an email to Channel 13.

Procession for Fallen Officer Abdelnabi rolls down Las Vegas Strip

Abdelnabi was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, Aug. 4 while responding to 911 calls about a man with a gun in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street.

LVMPD officials said Abdelnabi, 30, was "ambushed" and shot multiple times by a man since identified as 21-year-old Angel Lucas Lindsey. Police said Abdelnabi's partner, Officer Enrique Molinet, arrived seconds after the shots were fired and returned fire at Lindsey, who was pronounced dead on scene. Police said he also sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Funeral services for Abdelnabi, a former U.S. Marine who had been an LVMPD officer since 2023, were held Friday morning at Central Church in Henderson.

A fundraiser in support of his family is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Nevada Coin Mart on Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road.