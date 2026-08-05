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Candlelight vigil, funeral service planned for fallen LVMPD Officer Austin Abdelnabi

Officer Abdelnabi was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday afternoon.
State, local officials share words of remembrance for fallen LVMPD Officer Abdelnabi
KTNV
State, local officials share words of remembrance for fallen LVMPD Officer Abdelnabi
LVMPD officer killed
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE

Channel 13 has learned from Dignity Memorial that Officer Austin Abdelnabi's funeral has been set for August 14.

The service will take place at 10 a.m. at Central Church, located at 1001 New Beginnings Drive.

To see more information, visit Dignity Memorial's page by clicking here.

ORIGINAL STORY

A candlelight vigil has been planned to honor fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Austin Abdelnabi as the community continues to rally around his family.

The Injured Police Officers Fund announced it will host the vigil on Friday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. at Police Memorial Park, located at 3250 Metro Academy Way in northwest Las Vegas. Community members are invited to attend to honor Officer Abdelnabi's life and show support for his wife, family and fellow officers.

WATCH | Remembering Officer Austin Abdelnabi:

[FULL COVERAGE] LVMPD officer killed in line of duty remembered Marine veteran, devoted husband

The organization has also established the only officially approved fundraiser to benefit Officer Abdelnabi's family. Community members wishing to help can make monetary donations through the IPOF, which says contributions made through its official channels will go directly to Officer Abdelnabi's family.

In addition, a fundraiser is being planned at Nevada Coin Mart, which has historically partnered with the IPOF to support the families of fallen law enforcement officers. Organizers said additional details about that fundraiser will be announced in the coming days.

In a statement, the IPOF called Officer Abdelnabi "a son, a loved one, a friend, and a guardian of our community," adding that his service and sacrifice "will never be forgotten."

Sheriff Kevin McMahill held a press conference Wednesday, providing additional details about Abdelnabi and the incident:

[FULL BRIEFING] Sheriff releases new details about Las Vegas officer killed on duty

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