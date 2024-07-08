World Series of Poker breaks single-day entry record, unveils 2024 Main Event Bracelet

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The World Series of Poker is once again making history.

According to tournament officials, on Saturday, July 6, they set a single-day entrants record with 5,014 people joining the 2024 Main Event field as part of flight 1D.

Last year, the Main Event set a record of 10,043 entrants and so far, is the biggest Main Event in series history, with a $93,339,900 prize pool, which is the biggest in poker history.

WATCH: World Series of Poker players 'put their money where their mouth is'

World Series of Poker players 'put money where their mouth is' at 55th annual tournament

As for the 2024 edition, WSOP Founding Father and Poker Hall of Famer Jack Binion helped unveil the Main Event Bracelet.

"The WSOP Main Event Bracelet is known as the most expensive trophy in sports but the reason it's priceless in the minds of players is because of Jack Binion," said Ty Stewart, Executive Director of the World Series of Poker. "With another field around 10,000 in Las Vegas, we're proud to share with him just how far his vision has come."

The bracelet was custom-made by Jostens from about 445 grams of 10-karat yellow gold with 2,253 precious gemstones, including 1,948 diamonds, 230 black onyx stones, and 75 rubies. This year's bracelet is special because there is a removable golden face plate in the center of the bracelet that "serves as a card protector."

The 55th annual World Series of Poker is still underway on the Las Veags Strip and is scheduled to run through July 21.