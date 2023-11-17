Why to avoid the Strip if you don't have Formula 1 tickets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we enter race weekend, race officials and local law enforcement agencies are urging curious residents and visitors to avoid the race circuit.

Without tickets to enter the race grounds, people will have no opportunity to see any of the race happening. Fencing, privacy screens, and road closures are all in effect this weekend blocking sight lines and access.

Previously, privacy screens on Strip pedestrian bridges were peeled off.

VIDEO: Ryan Ketcham, 6'5", shows how he cannot see over any of the fencing barriers around the race circuit in video posted to Instagram Thursday.

The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is going on Thursday-Saturday. Practices and the qualifiers take place on the first two days, then the race itself is Saturday night at 10 p.m.

A ticket to a fan zone, hospitality suite or grandstand is needed to watch the race, so F1 officials urge people who don't have a ticket or those who are not staying at a hotel on the strip, to stay away.

All pedestrian bridges facing the racetrack have privacy screens on them and are fully encased with mesh overhead. The vehicle bridges that go over the track have no view of the track and there are fences around the entire perimeter of the track with mesh blocking any views of it from outside the track perimeter.

There are also "Hot Track" closures in place Thursday-Saturday from 5 p.m.-4 a.m., which has lead to major traffic delays.

All vehicle bridges are only open to people who are staying at a hotel on the strip or people with credentials or tickets to the race.