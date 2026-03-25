When will Las Vegas see another Super Bowl? It could come in next few years, ESPN reports

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Super Bowl LVII isn't so far in the rear-view mirror for Las Vegas, and according to reports from ESPN, a return might come in the near future.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the site for Super Bowl LXIII is now set to be voted on at next week’s NFL owners meetings, and it is now expected to return to Las Vegas.
It’s a “matter of formality,” one source reportedly told Schefter.
The site for Super Bowl LXIII is now set to be voted on at next week’s NFL owners meetings, and it is now expected to return to Las Vegas. It’s a “matter of formality,” one source said. pic.twitter.com/fiqprUxx4Q— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2026
That meeting is set to take place March 29 through April 1, 2026.
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What would you name a Las Vegas NBA team? ShareWhile this doesn't guarantee a team for Las Vegas, we still want to hear from you! Share what you would want the NBA team to be called. You never know who might see your response.
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