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When will Las Vegas see another Super Bowl? It could come in next few years, ESPN reports

Las Vegas Super Bowl event schedule announced
KTNV
The NFL and the Las Vegas Host Committee announce new details about venues, hotels, and event lineups for Super Bowl LVIII at Vū Las Vegas on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.
Las Vegas Super Bowl event schedule announced
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Super Bowl LVII isn't so far in the rear-view mirror for Las Vegas, and according to reports from ESPN, a return might come in the near future.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the site for Super Bowl LXIII is now set to be voted on at next week’s NFL owners meetings, and it is now expected to return to Las Vegas.

It’s a “matter of formality,” one source reportedly told Schefter.

That meeting is set to take place March 29 through April 1, 2026.

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Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist