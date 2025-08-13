When does Game Day Express return for Raiders and Golden Knights games?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Very soon! Like Saturday, August 16, soon.

The Regional Transportation Center of Southern Nevada is bringing back their direct transit service to Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena, starting with the first preseason home game for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The service will also be available for UNLV football beginning with their first home game on Saturday, August 23, and for Vegas Golden Knights games at T-Mobile Arena starting Tuesday, September 23.

Fans can ride the Game Day Express for all regular season home games for the Raiders, Golden Knights and UNLV. A roundtrip ticket costs $4.

Departure times

Las Vegas Raiders

For Raiders games, buses will begin departing three hours before kickoff, with the final bus leaving one hour before the game starts. Return trips will depart Allegiant Stadium immediately after the game ends, with service continuing up to 40 minutes afterward.

Vegas Golden Knights

Golden Knights fans can catch buses starting two hours before puck drop, with the last departure one hour before game time. Return service from T-Mobile Arena begins immediately after the game ends and continues for up to 30 minutes.

UNLV Football

UNLV football fans can use the service starting two hours before kickoff until one hour before the game begins. Return trips will depart Allegiant Stadium immediately after the game ends, with service continuing up to 40 minutes afterward.

Six pickup locations are available for Raiders and Golden Knights games:

Route 605 (Summerlin): Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89135

11011 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89135 Route 606 (Green Valley): Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, 2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy., Henderson 89052

2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy., Henderson 89052 Route 607 (Centennial Hills): Santa Fe Station Casino, 4949 N. Rancho Dr., Las Vegas 89130

4949 N. Rancho Dr., Las Vegas 89130 Route 609 (East Side): Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, 5111 Boulder Hwy., Las Vegas 89122

5111 Boulder Hwy., Las Vegas 89122 Route 610 (North Las Vegas): Aliante Casino Hotel Spa, 7300 N. Aliante Pkwy, North Las Vegas 89084

7300 N. Aliante Pkwy, North Las Vegas 89084 Route 612 (West Henderson): M Resort Spa Casino, 12300 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Henderson 89044

For UNLV football games, fans can use Route 613 from the UNLV Transit Center at 1135 E. University Ave., Las Vegas 89119.