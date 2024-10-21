'We love you, always': Community mourns the loss of Finn, the Las Vegas Aviators bat dog

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Finn, the Las Vegas Aviators bat dog, has passed away.

The team made the announcement on Monday.

"To Finn, thank you for being our good boy. Thank you for all the memories, the smiles, and for being there through every inning. You will be deeply missed, but your legacy will always live on at the ballpark," the team said on their X account.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our longtime bat dog, Finn. For years, Finn brought joy, excitement, and so much love to everyone at Las Vegas Ballpark and to all of you—our incredible fans.



Finn wasn’t just a part of the team, he was family. His wagging… pic.twitter.com/tOfmxP1fVx — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) October 21, 2024

Finn has served as a fan-favorite and good luck charm for the Las Vegas Aviators for years. Back in April, the team announced Finn's retirement after being with the team since 2016.

