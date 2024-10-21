Watch Now
Sports

Actions

'We love you, always': Community mourns the loss of Finn, the Las Vegas Aviators bat dog

Finn the Las Vegas Aviators bat dog
Las Vegas Aviators
Finn the Las Vegas Aviators bat dog
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Finn, the Las Vegas Aviators bat dog, has passed away.

The team made the announcement on Monday.

"To Finn, thank you for being our good boy. Thank you for all the memories, the smiles, and for being there through every inning. You will be deeply missed, but your legacy will always live on at the ballpark," the team said on their X account.

Finn has served as a fan-favorite and good luck charm for the Las Vegas Aviators for years. Back in April, the team announced Finn's retirement after being with the team since 2016.

WATCH | Channel 13's Johnny Resendiz caught up with Finn and his trainer, Fred Hassen, for his retirement back in April

Finn, the Las Vegas Aviators bat dog, is set to retire

WATCH | Las Vegas Aviators fans explain why they love Finn The Bat Dog

Las Vegas Aviators fans say goodbye to Finn The Bat Dog

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH