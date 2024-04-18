Watch Now
Finn, the Las Vegas Aviators bat dog, will retire from his duties this Friday

One of the most beloved dogs in Las Vegas is getting ready to retire from his day job. Channel 13's Johnny Resendiz caught up with Finn, the Las Vegas Aviators bat dog, and his trainer to learn more. READ MORE: https://www.ktnv.com/sports/finn-the-las-vegas-aviators-bat-dog-will-retire-from-his-duties-this-friday
Posted at 9:39 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 00:44:46-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One special member of the Las Vegas Aviators will be riding into the sunset when he retires this weekend.

Finn The Bat Dog, one of the most adored members of the organization, will be retiring on Friday.

"Some of the people here, they call this place the house that Finn built," Finn's trainer, Fred Hassen, said.

Finn has been part of Aviators games since 2016, from being that good luck charm for the players, to giving fans yet another pooch to root for.

"The best part has just been the fan interaction here and all the love that we got from the community," Hassen said. "Every time we come here, we just have a lot of people telling us that they came to the game to see Finn along with the players."

At 12 years old, Finn still has a pep in his step and will surely be excited to see the special home jerseys for him on Friday.

But no doubt, he'll look forward to resting his paws.

Hassen tells us Finn in going to have just as much fun in retirement as he did on the diamond.

"That's his retirement day," Hassen said. "Eat and swim."

