WATCH: Ryan Craig talks Season X ahead of Golden Knights preseason

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights begin their tenth season with a new head coach — former Henderson Silver Knights head coach Ryan Craig.

Craig has been with the organization since its inception and, on Thursday, is expected to hold one of his first official press briefings as head coach.

🔴 WATCH LIVE 🔴 Hear from Ryan Craig as the Golden Knights prepare for the 2026-27 preseason

Happening now

His tenure marks a monumental moment for the Golden Knights as they begin their 10th season as a National Hockey League franchise and follows a deep post-season run where the team came within two wins of their second Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The Golden Knights announced Craig as their new head coach in June after firing John Tortorella, who replaced Stanley Cup-winning coach Bruce Cassidy late in the 2025-26 campaign.

The Golden Knights begin the 2026-27 preseason on the road Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings.