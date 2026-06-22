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Golden Knights' first preseason home game will feature NHL playoffs rematch vs. Utah Mammoth

The Vegas Golden Knights just released their four-game preseason slate for the upcoming 2026-27 NHL season.
Mammoth Golden Knights Hockey
John Locher/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Colton Sissons (10) scores against Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) during the second period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Sunday, April 19, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Mammoth Golden Knights Hockey
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights just released their four-game preseason slate for the upcoming 2026-27 NHL season.

The Golden Knights' first home game of the preseason will feature a rematch of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Utah Mammoth.

The preseason schedule will start with two away games and finish off with the final two games on home ice at T-Mobile Arena.

Here's the full, four-game schedule:

Game 1: Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings
Saturday, Sept. 19 | 6 p.m. | Toyota Arena (Ontario, Calif.)

Game 2: Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks
Tuesday, Sept. 22 | 7 p.m. | SAP Center (Anaheim, Calif.)

Game 3: Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth
Thursday, Sept. 24 | 7 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena

Game 4: Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks
Saturday, Sept. 26 | 7 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena

Broadcast information for the Golden Knights' preseason is expected to be announced at a later date.

Fans interested in purchasing season ticket opportunities were invited to contact the VGK ticketing team at 702-645-4529 or ticketing@vegasgoldenknights.com.

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