Golden Knights' first preseason home game will feature NHL playoffs rematch vs. Utah Mammoth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights just released their four-game preseason slate for the upcoming 2026-27 NHL season.
The Golden Knights' first home game of the preseason will feature a rematch of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Utah Mammoth.
The preseason schedule will start with two away games and finish off with the final two games on home ice at T-Mobile Arena.
Here's the full, four-game schedule:
Game 1: Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings
Saturday, Sept. 19 | 6 p.m. | Toyota Arena (Ontario, Calif.)
Game 2: Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks
Tuesday, Sept. 22 | 7 p.m. | SAP Center (Anaheim, Calif.)
Game 3: Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth
Thursday, Sept. 24 | 7 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena
Game 4: Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks
Saturday, Sept. 26 | 7 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena
Broadcast information for the Golden Knights' preseason is expected to be announced at a later date.
Fans interested in purchasing season ticket opportunities were invited to contact the VGK ticketing team at 702-645-4529 or ticketing@vegasgoldenknights.com.
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