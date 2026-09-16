Bullring reopening honors Busch family, Las Vegas racing roots

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Once you're part of the racing community, you're family and it goes deep."

That's how Clark County and Las Vegas Motor Speedway officials kicked off the grand reopening of The Bullring on Wednesday afternoon.

In June, speedway officials kicked off a project to repave The Bullring, which is where Cup Series drivers like Kyle and Kurt Busch, Brendan Gaughan, Noah Gragson, Riley Herbst and Zane Smith have all raced.

"A new surface will enhance the experience while providing greater flexibility to host new events, attract new audiences and create unique experiences that complement our traditional racing schedule," Patrick Lindsey, senior vice president and general manager of LVMS, said back in June.

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On Wednesday, Lindsey said the improved surface will enhance racing.

"Grassroots racing is incredibly important to us," Lindsey said. "This is where so many people get their start. It's where families come out together, where young drivers learn their craft, where fans get to experience racing in a much more personal way."

It will also become another location where the community can gather for special events.

"This facility can host concerts, corporate events, community events, festivals, private events and much more. We want people throughout Las Vegas to look at this facility differently and understand what it can become," Lindsey said. "So today isn't just about a new racing surface. It's about reintroducing The Bullring to the community within the light of Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It's about honoring history, understanding what made it great, and use it to create something new."

Part of that history includes honoring the Busch brothers. Kurt said The Bullring is where he made a lot of family memories.

"This track meant so much to me as a kid and I got to watch my dad race here in the 80s. That's when the grandstands were on [the other] side. We had to stare at the sun. I don't know why we decided to do that," he said, smiling. "But now, it's the way that everyone has put the effort in to continue to upgrade this place and keep the spirit alive. It's because we're all racers from right here."

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He credited The Bullring for being a springboard for his and Kyle's careers.

"It created a big spotlight for Las Vegas to stand on for racing and the grassroots racers. And so, I'm always proud to say this is my home track," Kurt said. "To see this, this vibe, the new asphalt, and just the facility and the way it looks and feels, I know this is a new chapter. And so, it's perfect timing and I just can't thank everyone enough from Las Vegas Motor Speedway."

On the way into the event at The Bullring, Kurt stopped to see a new tribute to his brother at the front of the venue.

"It's a nice tribute and I'm thankful for the track to put that there," he said. "It puts a nice asterisk and an exclamation point on what Kyle has done with his racing career and I hope it motivates kids all throughout."

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Kurt added it has been touching to see how the Las Vegas community has embraced his family as they continue to mourn Kyle's loss.

"This is one of the most unique and fun hometowns to ever represent. I mean, it's Las Vegas, right? To race here and to have this track, it's the community of people that helped us and now everyone's giving back, in a way, to reflect and to showcase what Kyle has done and what we've been able to do and other families have been able to do in the motor sports world by racing here and putting in the effort here to make it to the big time."

Looking at the edges of the track, speedway officials also painted the phrase "Forever Rowdy" in honor of Kyle.

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The new tribute honoring him will be officially dedicated during the Kyle Busch Classic on Oct. 2. The inaugural event will feature the CARS Tour Series West, including Modifieds, Bandoleros, Legends, ARCA, CARS Tour Pro Late Models and CARS Tour Limited Late Models.

Last month, his wife, Samantha, said she was touched by the gesture and that it means a lot to the entire Busch family.

"Those early years shaped not only the driver the world came to know but the husband, father and person we loved so deeply. Having Kyle's legacy honored at The Bullring is incredibly special for our family. Knowing his name will forever be part of the place that gave him his start is something I'll always cherish," she said. "The last time he raced there, he was racing against [son] Brexton in the Battle of the Busches. None of us could have known then how precious those laps together would become, but I'm so thankful they had that time together doing what they both loved. I couldn't imagine a memory Kyle would have loved more than sharing his home track with his son."

The Busch family is also receiving another honor this week.

On Tuesday, the Clark County Planning Commission approved renaming two streets near Las Vegas Motor Speedway and The Bullring after them.

One street will be renamed Busch Brothers Drive while another private street will be renamed Rowdy Road.