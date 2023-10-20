Voting open for Henderson Silver Knights, CCSD jersey art contest

HENDERSON (KTNV) — What jersey should the Henderson Silver Knights wear for the Cancer Awareness Game on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024?

The team is once again allowing fans to vote on jersey designs, which were created by students at local Clark County School District schools.

During a week-long art contest at participating schools, students were asked to create a design inspired by bringing awareness to the fight against childhood cancer.

Team officials said schools have submitted their top designs and they need the public's help to select several finalists.

Voting closes on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m

You can vote and see the designs here.