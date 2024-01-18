Vegas Thrill hosting free open house for fans at The Dollar Loan Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Thrill are inviting fans to catch them in action for a free open house event.

The professional volleyball team is inviting the public to watch their first public practice on Jan. 23, which is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. According to the team, fans will get to watch practice, meet players, and take photos with the team.

The team will be led by Fran Flory, who spent 31 years as a head coach for college volleyball teams, including Louisiana State University, where she led the school to nine NCAA tournament appearances, seven SEC West titles, and an SEC championship in 2009.

Some of the players suiting up for the inaugural squad including Henderson native and Coronado High School grad Berkeley Oblad, Alisha Glass Childress, Khat Bell, Layne Van Buskirk, Saskia Hippoe, and Molly McCage.

The team's first game is on the road on Feb. 7 and their first home game is set for Feb. 15 at The Dollar Loan Center.