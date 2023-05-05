Vegas Super Ball making stop at Boulder City Spring Jamboree on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Super Ball is once again hitting the road.

The Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee said it will be stopping by the Boulder City Spring Jamboree on Saturday.

According to the committee, this is the ball's first public appearance since it made its debut following this year's Super Bowl.

The ball is 13 feet long, nine feet high, and eight feet wide and was made using 1,200 pounds of foam.

How big do you think the #VegasSuperBall is? Go behind the scenes to find out and see how it came to life. 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/ajhuqGxsBW — Vegas (@Vegas) February 22, 2023

It first arrived in Las Vegas on Valentine's Day after making the 280-mile journey from Arizona.

Meantime, preparations are underway across the valley ahead of the Super Bowl.

Last month, the Super Bowl Host Committee announced 150 businesses had been selected for the Business Select program and the chance to compete for contracts related to big game and events surrounding the Super Bowl. A workshop is planned for later this month.

The host committee also said they're looking for thousands of volunteers to help during Super Bowl week.

Allegiant Stadium is scheduled to host the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024.