'Super Ball' arrival heralds beginning of Super Bowl LVIII celebrations in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Super Ball's slow ride down the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday marked the official beginning of a year long party in town all culminating with the biggest NFL game of the year in February, 2024: The Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Host Committee CEO Sam Joffray said the 1,200 lb football served as a physical reminder that the countdown is on to make sure all of the necessary preparations are complete for the big game.

"Now it's real," Joffray said. "We are on the clock, truly."

The Super Bowl Host Committee will be responsible for addressing all of the minute details necessary to pull off a year of parties and charity initiatives related to the Super Bowl.

"We'll have grant programs that we're going to be awarding to non-profits locally, we'll have an environmental program we're doing year round, we'll have a business connect program that connects local businesses with opportunities," Joffray said.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill said the committee has a tall task ahead of them.

"Still a lot of work to do, but I'm confident we'll do it," Hill said.

Organizers will have to recruit an estimated 9,000 volunteers, coordinate with public safety officials, coordinate transportation, plan to handle international media attention, and sell Las Vegas to the world through a public relations campaign.

"I think the NFL and Las Vegas are confident about this, but, to use a metaphor, gotta keep our eyes on the ball," Hill said.

Joffray said the committee was willing to rise to the occasion because a lot of hard work is necessary to pull off something truly spectacular.

"Monday morning after the game, we want the entire city of Las Vegas, and that's, yeah, it's the casinos the hotals, the restaurants, the small business owners, the non-profits, the community, all saying that was awesome," he said. "We all want the Super Bowl to come back."