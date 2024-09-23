Vegas Knight Hawks hosting open tryouts ahead of 2025 season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you think you have what it takes to be the next indoor football league star, the Vegas Knight Hawks want you.

The team is hosting open tryouts on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Heritage Park - Turf Field 13.

That's located at 300 S. Racetrack Road in Henderson.

Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and it costs $60 to register.

The workout is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Last year, the team made playoffs for the first time in their three-year history.

They lost in their first round against the Arizona Rattlers 39-38.

The Knight Hawks finished the season with an overall record of 11-6.