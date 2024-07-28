Vegas Knight Hawks end postseason with heartbreaking loss

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks first-ever postseason berth came and went on Saturday night as they lost to the Arizona Rattlers within the final two seconds of the game. The final score: 39-38.

With under 10 minutes in the first quarter, Dalton Sneed handed it off to Corey Reed Jr. who ran it in for a five-yard opening touchdown and the Rattlers took the lead 6-0.

However, Arizona missed the extra point and the Knight Hawks quickly responded in the ensuing series as Ja’Rom Johnson connected with CJ Windham for a 15-yarder and the kick was good allowing Vegas to take the lead 7-6.

The Knight Hawks kept soaring at the start of the second quarter with Johnson keeping it and running it in for the score to stay ahead of the Rattlers 14-6.

Though Arizona’s Kevin Macias went coast-to-coast, returning the kickoff for a touchdown shortly after, Dawson Evitts’ extra point was no good for the second time keeping the Knight Hawks ahead 14-12.

A little later in the second quarter, Johnson scored his second rushing touchdown of the night to extend the lead over Arizona 21-12.

The Rattlers made it a one-point game with less than two minutes to go in the first half. However, as Sneed found Nih-Jer Jackson for the touchdown, they went for two and got it to make the score 21-20.

The Knight Hawks didn’t back down, making the final seconds of the first half a thriller for fans as they were on their feet cheering while Johnson’s pass to Quentin Randolph was complete for the touchdown. Final score after the first half: Vegas led 28-20.

At the start of the second half, the Rattlers defense took control early with an interception, but the Knight Hawks defense matched their energy causing a turnover on downs in the ensuing series.

A little later in the third quarter, Knight Hawks’ Antoni Wimbush scored a 14-yard touchdown allowing Vegas to break away 35-20.

Arizona didn’t give up the fight in the fourth quarter with Shannon Brooks pushing past the goal line to score, making it 35-27. Sneed keeps it going finding the end zone himself to make it 35-33 Knight Hawks. They go for two but a dominant stop by James Caesar at Vegas’ one-yard line prevents the Rattlers from tying up the game.

The Knight Hawks managed to kick at 35-yard field goal with under a minute left in the game to make the score 38-33, but the Rattlers pulled off a go-ahead touchdown in the final two seconds of the game as Dalton Sneed ran it in for the one-yard score.

Arizona beats Vegas 39-38 and the Knight Hawks finish their season with a 11-6 overall record.