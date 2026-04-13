Vegas Knight Hawks celebrate 2025 championship at home opener

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks are 1-0 at home after hosting their home opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Sharks.
The Knight Hawks beat the Sharks 54-43 with five rushing touchdowns.
Alex Eschelman was at the game to hear directly from fans:
“You have to set the bar really high if you want to win another championship," Knight Hawks quarterback Jayden de Laura said.
Vegas also celebrated their 2025 IFL title by showcasing their championship banner.
“We had so much fun last year watching them win," one fan said.
“We went to Tucson last year, we watched the championship, I was excited I’m excited for today," one fan said.
The Knight Hawks are 2-1 overall and are back at home on Saturday to host the San Antonio Gunslingers at 2 p.m.
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Vegas Knight Hawks celebrate 2025 championship at home openerThe Vegas Knights Hawks played their 2026 home opener under a new IFL title banner at Lee's Family Forum on Sunday.
Denver beats Wisconsin 2-1 for its 11th national title, 3rd in 5 yearsThis also was a rare loss for a Big Ten Conference team in a championship game this year. That conference already is home to the current champions in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.
Eichel scores in OT, Knights clinch playoff berth with 3-2 win over AvsVegas (91 points) took over the Pacific Division lead from Edmonton with its fifth win in six games since coach John Tortorella was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy.
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