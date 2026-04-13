HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks are 1-0 at home after hosting their home opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Sharks.

The Knight Hawks beat the Sharks 54-43 with five rushing touchdowns.

Alex Eschelman was at the game to hear directly from fans:

Vegas Knight Hawks celebrate 2025 championship at home opener

“You have to set the bar really high if you want to win another championship," Knight Hawks quarterback Jayden de Laura said.

Vegas also celebrated their 2025 IFL title by showcasing their championship banner.

“We had so much fun last year watching them win," one fan said.

“We went to Tucson last year, we watched the championship, I was excited I’m excited for today," one fan said.

The Knight Hawks are 2-1 overall and are back at home on Saturday to host the San Antonio Gunslingers at 2 p.m.