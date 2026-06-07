'Go Knights Go': Las Vegas seniors join in to cheer on the Guys in Gold

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When you think of cheering on our Guys in Gold, did you ever wonder what some of the oldest and wisest fans in our valley do for each game? Well, Channel 13 wanted to find out! The
Oakmont of Las Vegas is in full-on cheering squad mode, and they’re as locked in as anyone in Las Vegas in the thick of this Stanley Cup Final series.
WATCH | Las Vegas seniors join in to cheer on the Guys in Gold
"It’s something exciting to do," said Rose Murrillo.
Since the very first game of the series, the staff, including the Executive Director who is a die-hard fan and season ticket holder, have been holding watch parties in their theater.
The guys in gold show up on their big theater screen, and the “Go Knights Go!” chants start up!
The residents at the Oakmont of Las Vegas on East Flamingo Road are bringing the energy, hoping the VGK can pull off a magical series in the Stanley Cup Final.
But no matter what, “As far as I’m concerned, they’re winners anyway,” said John Hansel.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Barbara Schneider. “It’s better than sitting in your room and moping by yourself. You have other people here to cheer on with you!”
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'Go Knights Go': Las Vegas seniors join in to cheer on the Guys in GoldWhen you think of cheering on our Guys in Gold, did you ever wonder what some of the oldest and wisest fans in our valley do for each game? Well, Channel 13 wanted to find out! The
Mitch Marner scores 2nd career postseason hat trick in Stanley Cup Final Game 3Marner's three goals mark his second career postseason hat trick, both of which have come in the 2026 postseason and his first season with the Vegas Golden Knights.
VGK defenseman Brayden McNabb returns for Game 3 after taking puck to faceUntil just before puck drop, it was unclear if McNabb would play, but he took the ice in a full face cage, to massive applause from the crowd at T-Mobile Arena.
Tortorella likes where the Golden Knights stand with the Stanley Cup Final tiedJohn Tortorella is confident about how the Vegas Golden Knights are playing in the Stanley Cup Final, even after falling in overtime in Game 2.