LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When you think of cheering on our Guys in Gold, did you ever wonder what some of the oldest and wisest fans in our valley do for each game? Well, Channel 13 wanted to find out! The

Oakmont of Las Vegas is in full-on cheering squad mode, and they’re as locked in as anyone in Las Vegas in the thick of this Stanley Cup Final series.

WATCH | Las Vegas seniors join in to cheer on the Guys in Gold

'Go Knights Go': Las Vegas seniors join in to cheer on the Guys in Gold

"It’s something exciting to do," said Rose Murrillo.

Since the very first game of the series, the staff, including the Executive Director who is a die-hard fan and season ticket holder, have been holding watch parties in their theater.

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The guys in gold show up on their big theater screen, and the “Go Knights Go!” chants start up!

The residents at the Oakmont of Las Vegas on East Flamingo Road are bringing the energy, hoping the VGK can pull off a magical series in the Stanley Cup Final.

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But no matter what, “As far as I’m concerned, they’re winners anyway,” said John Hansel.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Barbara Schneider. “It’s better than sitting in your room and moping by yourself. You have other people here to cheer on with you!”