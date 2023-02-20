Las Vegas is on the clock: How to volunteer for Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday marks 355 days until Super Bowl LVIII kicks off at Allegiant Stadium.

In the meantime, the Super Bowl Host Committee is looking for volunteers to help them prepare for the Big Game.

Right now, the committee says they're still in the planning stages, but you can create a profile on the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority's volunteer portal to find out about upcoming opportunities.

You can also sign up to get additional information on how to volunteer by signing up for the Host Committee's email newsletter or following them on Twitter @LVSuperBowlHC.

The Las Vegas Super Bowl Committee Charities have also been announced.

Founding donors for the charity include the Raiders Foundation, UFC, United Way of Southern Nevada, PNC Bank, and Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

They're expected to invest $4 million and thousands of hours of work into the community leading up to Super Bowl LVIII.

LVCVA

The NFL and Super Host Committee are also looking to include local businesses as part of the NFL Business Connect program, which strives to open opportunities for a more diverse group of suppliers and vendors to compete for contracts.

To participate in the Super Bowl LVIII Business Connect program, businesses must:

be 51% minority, woman, veteran, LGBTQ+ or disability-owned

be certified as a minority, woman, veteran, LGBTQ+ or disability-owned business

have been in business and had an established Las Vegas office prior to June 2020

be the direct source for all goods and services they are competing to bid on

offer goods and services that match those requested by NFL contractors

The deadline to apply is March 10.