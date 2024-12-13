Watch Now
SportsUNLV Sports

Actions

UNLV to introduce new head football coach Dan Mullen

UNLV to introduce Dan Mullen is new head football coach
KTNV
UNLV to introduce Dan Mullen is new head football coach
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just a day after the official announcement, Dan Mullen will be introduced to the Las Vegas community as UNLV's new head football coach.

Mullen returns to the sidelines in Las Vegas after spending the last three seasons as an ESPN college football analyst.

This news comes just days after Barry Odom took a job as the new head coach at Purdue.

UNLV players and students react to Barry Odom taking the Purdue job

The press conference is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer