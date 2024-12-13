UNLV to introduce new head football coach Dan Mullen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just a day after the official announcement, Dan Mullen will be introduced to the Las Vegas community as UNLV's new head football coach.

Mullen returns to the sidelines in Las Vegas after spending the last three seasons as an ESPN college football analyst.

This news comes just days after Barry Odom took a job as the new head coach at Purdue.

UNLV players and students react to Barry Odom taking the Purdue job

The press conference is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday.