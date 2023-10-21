Watch Now
UNLV Runnin' Rebels clashes with Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium for chance at bowl eligibility

Posted at 4:08 PM, Oct 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-21 19:17:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Runnin' Rebels football has taken the field at Allegiant Stadium against Colorado State on Saturday afternoon, where both teams will fight for a chance at bowl eligibility.

The Runnin' Rebels are entering this game on the heels of their best record since 1984. The team will be sporting black and pink uniforms in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness, which will be auctioned off throughout the game.

The Rebels are seeking another win after their most recent win against UNR in their annual state-rivals game. After beating the Wolf Pack 45-27, the Fremont Cannon will remain red until they meet again next year.

Former UNLV Rebel Captain Gabe McCoy spoke with Channel 13 earlier this week and told us that seeing UNLV on an uphill climb has been special.

