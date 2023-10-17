Former UNLV Rebel Captain says it's special to see team close to bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former UNLV Rebel Captain Gabe McCoy says UNLV is on the uphill climb, and seeing the team's success has been special.

If UNLV wins this Saturday against Colorado State, that would make them bowl-eligible. The Rebels haven't been to a bowl game in the past 10 seasons.

"It seems like they're really putting it together now," McCoy said. "They got a good coaching staff, and they got some kids that I really want to win. The biggest thing having guys that want to win and work towards one and every day."

McCoy says after being a Rebel and not being able to play in a bowl game, he's looking forward to Saturday's matchup when the program could be bowl-bound.

"It's a special moment. It'll be big for us. It is history," he said. "Never let the moment get too big, but just understand what's at stake. The city is behind them, and we appreciate them for giving us some excitement. Finally, and go Rebels!"

You can see the Rebels in action Saturday against Colorado State. Kick-off is set for 4 p.m.