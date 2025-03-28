UNLV Rebels kick off spring ball with first practice under new head coach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Rebels are back on the practice field — and with a new coach.

Head coach Dan Mullen led his team's first of 15 spring football practices at the Fertitta Football Complex on Thursday.

While we're still five months away from foot meeting ball in UNLV's season opener at Sam Houston State, the team is emphasizing spring ball as a chance for player development with a new regime.

"We're 0-0, and it's a long time until we have a game," Mullen told media after practice. "We're not worried about 'Are we ready to play,' we're worried about 'Are we getting better every single day.' Everything is about player development this entire spring."

While the Rebels are only one spring practice in for the 2025 season, Mullen believes Thursday was a good start for his team that will try to build on back-to-back historic seasons under now-Purdue head coach Barry Odom.

"It's so good to be back out here," Mullen said. "It's the energy you want to see them bring. The great thing with our guys is great culture, great attitude, great energy with the players. We've had some walkthroughs, but never as a team as a whole. To have everybody out here and see everybody flying around and having some fun, it was a good time."

The first practice of spring ball marked the first practice that Mullen has led as a head coach since 2021 at Florida. He was fired by the Gators midway through that season.

Getting back onto the practice field for the first time in almost four years felt good for the former Florida and Mississippi State head coach.

"I'm having fun, I love it," Mullen told Channel 13. "There's certain things you miss. And this is it — being around the guys, coaching ball, being on the field, watching guys grow, watching guys develop. You knew you missed it. But when you get back in it, you realize how much you love it."

It's a reshuffled roster for the Rebels this season, with the team losing key former starters like linebacker Jackson Woodard and wide receiver Ricky White to the draft. Spring ball is a chance for newcomers and returners to make their case for more playing time.

With former starting quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams also going pro, UNLV will feature a new starting quarterback this season. Pocket-passing Virginia transfer Anthony Colandrea and dual-threat Michigan transfer Alex Orji are viewed as potential starters.

"The thing I always look for in quarterbacks is the intangibles, and they both have it, their leadership and toughness," Mullen said.

"(Colandrea and Orji) have slightly different skillsets. We're not going to specialize any of that right now. We're learning everything, and they're growing and developing. As we continue to go forward, we'll tailor things around the specific skillsets of each guy."

The Rebels' spring scrimmage will be on Saturday, April 26. The first game in the Dan Mullen era is on the road at Sam Houston State on Aug. 30 before the team's home opener against UCLA on Sept. 6.