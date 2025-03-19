UNLV Skatin' Rebels can now call themselves national champions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Congratulations to the UNLV hockey team!

The Rebels are national champions after a dominating 7-3 win over Adrian College Tuesday night in St. Louis.

It's the first national championship for the Skatin' Rebels, who have been playing eight years in Division I of the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

We spoke with the team's head coach about what the future holds for UNLV hockey.

"We've been striving to get to the top of the mountain for some years now," said UNLV coach Anthony Vignieri-Greener. "We've been close, but I definitely think it will help overall picture of donors, sponsors, and getting to the conversation with HARP of just trying to get a feasibility study done to see if Division I hockey makes sense at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas."

If UNLV is able to make the jump to Division I of the NCAA, it would make the Skatin' Rebels the fourth club team to accomplish the feat.