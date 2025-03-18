Watch Now
UNLV hockey team to play in national championship for second straight year

The UNLV Skatin Rebels are playing for the ACHA National Championship Tuesday night against Adrian College.
After two nights of comeback wins, the UNLV Skatin' Rebels find themselves competing in the ACHA National Championship again.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the second straight year, the UNLV hockey team is playing in the ACHA National Championship.

After two nights of comeback wins, the Skatin' Rebels find themselves experiencing déjà vu, playing in a championship rematch from last year against Adrian College.

"The boys were hoping for this rematch. Kinda like a grudge match," said UNLV coach Anthony Vignieri-Greener.

Last year, the Rebels fell to Adrian College 3-0 and are looking to flip the script to check off their final goal of the season: Win a national championship.

"We've had four goals this year: To win a Division 1 game, (We checked that off the list.) Be in the top four in our tournament; win our conference. Now there's just one left: Win a national championship," Vignieri-Greener said. "We have the chance to do it. I love our odds. If we play our game, we're a really tough hockey team to beat."

Watch party details

For fans who want to gather and support the Rebels Tuesday night, City National Arena in Summerlin is hosting a watch party inside MacKenzie River Pizza.

"We're very fortunate to get to play in a place like City National and our fan base, by far, the best in our league. Hands down just night in and night out the place is packed," Vignieri-Greener said. "We will be giving it our all tonight for all those people that come and show love and support to our program."

Puck drop for the game is at 6 p.m.

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Senior Sports Producer