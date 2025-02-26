UNLV track coach and former Olympian helps student-athletes break records on and off the track

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The head coach of UNLV's track and field and cross country programs is looking to turn the program into one that is recognized nationally.

Carmelita Jeter was named head coach in 2023 and has already helped her student-athletes break records, both on and off the track.

It's something the 2012 Olympian knows a thing or two about.

"I was the fastest woman alive for over 10 years. We still hold the record in the 4x100m from the Olympics: 40.82, so I did some amazing things with my time of running," she said with a laugh.

During those Summer Games, she also took silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m, but it was the image of her pointing at the world record time that is hard to forget.

Anja Niedringhaus/AP United States' Carmelita Jeter reacts as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 4 x 100-meter relay during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Friday, Aug. 10, 2012. The United States relay team set a new world record with a time of 40.82 seconds.(AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus)

"I'm just going to be completely honest. I completely blacked out. Going to the 2012 Olympics was difficult for me. I had just lost my aunt to breast cancer. I didn't even want to go to practice anymore, and my coach said, 'Hey, we gotta finish this,' and I said, 'Ok,' so I was truly out there running for so many more people than myself. I was running for my aunt. I was running for all women that were fighting a battle every day. I wore pink spikes for that, so when I crossed that finish line, it was an explosion of I'm done. Auntie, I did it. That 40.82 was for her.

She also managed to accomplish that feat at 32, past what is considered the peak age for an Olympic sprinter.

"I also hope that story helps people to know, don't set yourself in a box. Just because someone did it at 18, I did it at 32/33. It can be done," she said. "Realizing your goals and going for them regardless of your age, size, the school you went to."

It's that mindset she brings with her to UNLV with the outdoor track and field season starting soon.

It will be her second season as head coach, where she balances the serious with the fun as she approaches each athlete.

She's also focused on the athletes as students.

"More women leave here better than I found them. That's the biggest mark that I hope to leave. I hope these young women all graduate from college. I don't want to be known as the coach that just gets women to perform at a higher level. I want to be the coach that's known to have 100% graduation rate," she said.

Jeter's on the right track, already making history in the classroom.

UNLV's track and field athletes earned a cumulative 3.43 GPA under her watch, the highest the sport has ever had.

"I know we can get 3.5. I know we can," she said.

"It means a lot to me. It's telling me we're not just athletes. We're actually students, and we work hard in the classroom and on the track also," said senior Kennedi Porter.

Her hard work has shown up in multiple ways.

Off the track, she's improved her own GPA to make her competitive for UNLV'S graduate hospitality program.

On the track, she broke the indoor school record for the 200m.

Now, she's pushing for the outdoor record.

"I want it really bad. I was so close last year. I'm really coming back for it and [Jeter's] been helping me a lot through it. She keeps telling and reminding me, if you want to break the record, you gotta do this at practice and this and this," Porter said.

"I hope that I can help these women realize their worth, realize who they are and get a little running, jumping and throwing in at the same time," Jeter said.

Jeter says her next step is to recruit more higher-end athletes.

"When you recruit that mentality, the mentality spews throughout the team, and that's how you grow," she said.

She says donations also allow for growth.

"There are some things that we do need here for the program, just for us to grow, for us to be better as a unit. Anything is welcome," she said.

She's also calling on all UNLV alumni to come out on April 4 and 5 for the UNLV Rebel Elite Meet.

It's the team's only home meet of the season.