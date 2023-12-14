UNLV, Oregon State matchup highlighted in new "refreshed" 2024 Mountain West schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV football will travel to Oregon State for the first time since 2002 and get a rematch with Boise State at Allegiant Stadium, as the Mountain West Conference announced its refreshed conference schedule for 2024.

UNLV will host Boise State, University of Nevada Reno, Fresno State, and San Diego State, as well as travel to Hawai'i, San Jose State, Utah State, and Oregon State next season. However, the game against the Beavers will not count in the league standings.

NEED MORE CONTEXT? Pac-12 Conference's demise can affect Mountain West Conference and UNLV

The Rebels are 3-2 all-time when facing OSU, and this game against the Beavers will replace what would have been a trip to play Wyoming next season. Additionally, Boise State will now come to Las Vegas to face the Rebels in a rematch at Allegiant Stadium, providing a major chance at redemption for UNLV following a championship loss earlier this month.

While this new slate features a total of 42 games and 12 non-conference matchups, UNLV’s non-conference schedule for 2024, which includes four games, is still tentative. The schedule will play out over 14 weeks, concluding on December 7 with the Mountain West Championship Game featuring the two MW teams with the highest Conference winning percentage.

The 2024 schedule follows a 7+1 model, whereby each MW program will play seven league opponents, and face either Oregon State or Washington State, with an even split of four home games and four away games among the eight contests.

The Rebels (9-4) will conclude their 2023 schedule by playing Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on December 26.

2024 season ticket renewals are available through April 1, 2024, with payment plan options available.

Fans interested in new season tickets can make a deposit of $50 by visitingUNLVTickets.com. For more information on season ticket options, call 702-739-FANS (3267).

2024 UNLV MOUNTAIN WEST OPPONENTS



Home – Boise State

Home – Fresno State

Home – UNR

Home – San Diego State



Away – Hawai‘i

Away – San José State

Away – Utah State

Away – Oregon State*

*Will not count in MW standings