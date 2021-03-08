UNLV Lady Rebels win major Mountain West Conference awards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team is bringing home the hardware.

The team won some top honors for this year's Mountain West (MW) Conference Awards.

Here are the awards the team won:



Coach of the year for Lindy La Rocque in her first year at the helm of the team.

Freshman of the year for Desi-Rae Young.

Baily Thomas was named defensive player of the year for the second straight year.

This is the first time in team history that the Lady Rebels have received three honors in the same season.

In addition to the awards, Nia Johnson was selected to the MW All-Conference team and Young was an honorable mention, the only freshman to earn all-conference recognition.

Desi-Rae Young and Jade Thomas were selected to the MW All-Freshman Team.

The Lady Rebels went 15 and 8 this year and were undefeated on the road.

The Mountain West Conference tournament began today and the Lady Rebels will play on Monday.