UNLV Lady Rebels celebrate a perfect away game record this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Congratulations to the UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team for completing a perfect record for away games this season.
They posted a video to Twitter saying "That's how you celebrate a perfect road season!!"
RELATED: 'It's awesome to see her growth': Nia Johnson helping to lead UNLV Lady Rebels
Head coach Lindy La Rocque got a water bath and brought out a broom to celebrate a sweep on the road.
The Lady Rebels beat Fresno State 75 - 74 on Saturday.
That's how you celebrate a perfect road season!! Coach @lindylarocque gets the water bath but doesn't forget to bring out the 🧹️ after the 75-74 win at Fresno State for the road sweep #unlvwbb #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/zn7s3NBtmX— UNLV Lady Rebels (@UNLVLadyRebels) February 28, 2021