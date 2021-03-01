Menu

Watch
SportsUNLV Sports

Actions

UNLV Lady Rebels celebrate a perfect away game record this season

items.[0].videoTitle
The UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team is celebrating a perfect road season, winning every away game of the year.
Posted at 7:11 PM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 22:11:11-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Congratulations to the UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team for completing a perfect record for away games this season.

They posted a video to Twitter saying "That's how you celebrate a perfect road season!!"

RELATED: 'It's awesome to see her growth': Nia Johnson helping to lead UNLV Lady Rebels

Head coach Lindy La Rocque got a water bath and brought out a broom to celebrate a sweep on the road.

The Lady Rebels beat Fresno State 75 - 74 on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HEALTH CHECK '21

8:08 AM, Mar 16, 2021