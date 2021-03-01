UNLV Lady Rebels celebrate a perfect away game record this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Congratulations to the UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team for completing a perfect record for away games this season.

They posted a video to Twitter saying "That's how you celebrate a perfect road season!!"

Head coach Lindy La Rocque got a water bath and brought out a broom to celebrate a sweep on the road.

The Lady Rebels beat Fresno State 75 - 74 on Saturday.