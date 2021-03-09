UNLV Lady Rebels come up short in Mountain West tournament quarterfinals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Lady Rebels headed into the 2021 Mountain West tournament as a No. 2 seed and many called them "the team to beat."

Unfortunately, their run in the tournament was short-lived as they came up short against a high-scoring Wyoming squad Monday night.

The Cowgirls scored a Mountain West tournament record 15 three-pointers to end the Lady Rebels season in the quarterfinals by a final score of 72-56 from the Thomas & Mack Center.

The loss snapped UNLV's five-game win streak and has likely ended its season at 15-9 overall.

The team had hoped for a few more wins and a berth to the NCAA tournament.

After the game, UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque said, "Obviously not the outcome we wanted. Credit Wyoming, Gerald does a great job, honestly, I wasn't excited to play them from the get-go. We know what they are capable of, they made some big-time plays and shots. Our ladies were really trying and playing hard, but they kept finding a way to get open, while offensively we could never get into the flow and tempo that we wanted, and you have to credit their defense for that. They are one of the top defensive teams in the conference and you saw that tonight. This one hurts really bad. We've got some upset young ladies in the locker room, which is a good thing. Because we're really proud of what we've done and how far we've come. But we're upset because we expect to win. That's the culture we're setting, and the standard, and the expectations that we have for our program going forward. that we expect to win these kinds of games. And while we're not there yet we're pretty dang close."