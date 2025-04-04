UNLV hosting only track meet of the season this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV is hosting its first and only track and field meet of the season.

I spoke with the head coach to learn more of the details.

It's happening on UNLV's campus at the Myron Partridge Track Stadium.

Field events start Friday at noon, and running events at 4:15 p.m., with both continuing Saturday.

I spoke with Head Coach Carmelita Jeter a while ago, who had a special invitation for the community, especially alumni.

"We will also have the Fastest Kid Alive Racing here in Las Vegas, where we ask the children to come out from the stands and compete," she said. "So please come out, alumni, to this meet. April 4-5."

So if you think your child is the fastest in Las Vegas, you can put them to the test.

It's a 100M sprint on Saturday at 2:40 p.m.

Both days of the meet are free, and free parking for spectators is also available in Lot S, south of the track stadium.

