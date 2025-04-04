Watch Now
SportsUNLV Sports

Actions

UNLV hosting only track meet of the season this weekend

UNLV hosting only track meet of the season this weekend
KTNV
UNLV hosting only track meet of the season this weekend
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV is hosting its first and only track and field meet of the season.

I spoke with the head coach to learn more of the details.

UNLV hosting only track meet of the season this weekend

It's happening on UNLV's campus at the Myron Partridge Track Stadium.

Field events start Friday at noon, and running events at 4:15 p.m., with both continuing Saturday.

I spoke with Head Coach Carmelita Jeter a while ago, who had a special invitation for the community, especially alumni.

"We will also have the Fastest Kid Alive Racing here in Las Vegas, where we ask the children to come out from the stands and compete," she said. "So please come out, alumni, to this meet. April 4-5."

So if you think your child is the fastest in Las Vegas, you can put them to the test.

It's a 100M sprint on Saturday at 2:40 p.m.

Both days of the meet are free, and free parking for spectators is also available in Lot S, south of the track stadium.

Check out my extended interview with Jeter and hear more about the changes she's made to the track team.

UNLV track coach and 2012 Olympian helps student-athletes break records on and off the track

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer