UNLV great is back for track and field; football team could clinch spot in championship game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Rebels legend and NFL star Randall Cunningham returns to UNLV for track and field.

According to school officials, the College Hall of Famer will serve as an assistant coach for jumps. This also allows him to help coach his daughter, Grace, on the team.

Cunningham coached the Nevada Gazelles track club in Las Vegas and has experience coaching at two Olympic games and seven world championships.

As for the UNLV Rebels football team, it has nine wins for the first time since 1984 after beating Air Force on the road 31 to 27.

Saturday, the team faces San Jose State at home. The team hopes to clinch a spot in the Mountain West Conference championship game.

Head Coach Barry Odom says the team is prepared for what's ahead.

"Our kids understand the magnitude of what's at stake and its importance," he said. "I believe they're built for this. The moment's not too big or too small. They're ready."

The first-place Rebels will take the field Saturday at noon. If they win and secure a spot in the championship, it would be a first for the program.

The team boasts its first "Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week" in linebacker Marsel McDuffie. And, for the 6th time this season, Quarterback Jayden Maiava earns "Mountain West Freshman of the Week." This gives the Rebels program a record 11 Mountain West weekly honors this year.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman posted on X her congratulations to the Rebels, "This has been an incredible season, and I encourage everyone to head out to the season finale against San Jose State on Saturday at Allegiant. This team deserves our support, so let's cheer on the Rebels."