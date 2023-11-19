Victory over Air Force puts UNLV at top of Mountain West Conference

(KTNV) — The UNLV Rebels have secured what is arguably their most significant win this season, defeating the Air Force Falcons.

Air Force was undefeated until last week and was virtually untouchable at the top of the Mountain West Conference standings all season.

It was a close game in Colorado Springs with the Rebels ultimately coming out on top with a XX-XX win.

All-America candidate Ricky White III caught the first touchdown pass from QB Jayden Maiava, who threw for 78 yards in a two-play drive to put UNLV on the board.

With less than 30 seconds left in the first quarter, Air Force running back John Lee Eldridge III ran for 55 yards to bring the game to a 7-7 tie.

Air Force would run rampant over the Rebels through most of the second quarter, scoring three touchdowns in a row.

With 1:41 left to play, UNLV running back Vincent Davis ran 12 yards into the end zone to give the Rebels their second touchdown of the game.

Headed into halftime, UNLV had a 14-27 deficit to overcome. And overcome they would.

The Rebels bounced back hard in the second half, keeping Air Force out of the end zone through the entire third quarter.

A three-play, 85-yard drive would culminate with a touchdown from Rebel running back Donavyn Lester to put UNLV one TD from a tie.

The Rebels' next touchdown would be nullified by a penalty for an ineligible man downfield, to the displeasure of head coach Barry Odom, who was seen in a heated exchange with one of the officials after the call.

On UNLV's next drive, Maiava passed to Kaleo Ballungay for a six-yard touchdown to give the Rebels a 28-27 lead.

Maiava would be sacked on the final play of the third quarter and Falcons defensive end Bo Richter would get a penalty for targeting.

On the first drive of the fourth quarter, Rebels kicker Jose Pizano would kick a 39-yard field goal that lengthened UNLV's lead over the Falcons to four points.

Air Force would fumble the ball on their next possession and fail to recover for the rest of the quarter.

Final score: 31-27 UNLV.

It's a monumental victory for the Rebels, who are within reach of a Mountain West championship berth for the first time in program history.

The Rebels will play their final game of the regular season against San Jose State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25.