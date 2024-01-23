UNLV Football to play Syracuse at Allegiant Stadium, replaces Army on 2024 schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time in the program's history, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas football team will host Syracuse University.

On Tuesday, the UNLV athletic department announced the game against the Orange will take the place of the Rebels' game against the Army, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 19. That game had to be canceled due to Army recently joining the American Athletic Conference, which led to several schedule adjustments.

"New NCAA rules, the evolution and growth of the College Football Playoff, the transfer portal, and mane, image and likeness have all impacted our competitive landscape, so having a clear path to a Conference Championship, while continuing to fight for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, will helps us attract, retain and showcase our exceptional coaches and cadets," Army Director of Athletics Mike Buddie said in October. "What better pairing than to have America's Team joining the American Athletic Conference?"

Syracuse officials said they'll looking forward to returning to the West.

"Adding UNLV provides our student-athletes with another strong non-conference opponent and an exciting venue for Orange fans to visit," Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack said. "It's been over a decade since we've played a game in the Pacific Time Zone. We look forward to seeing Syracuse fans and alumni from across the country have more opportunities to come and support their team with this game and the expansion of the ACC."

As for UNLV, Director of Athletics Erick Harper said he's excited for a chance to showcase their program and face a new opponent.

"We look forward to hosting Syracuse, which is a national brand rich in tradition," Harper said in a statement. "Our 2024 home schedule, which also includes such teams as Boise State and UNR, promises to be very attractive to our fans as we look to continue the tremendous momentum built under Coach Odom last season."

UNLV is coming off its first nine-win season since 1984 and its first bowl game in over a decade. The team will also have two All-American players returning as well as National Coach of the Year finalist Barry Odom.

So far, we know that UNLV will play Utah Tech on Sept. 7 and Syracuse on Oct. 5. While the Mountain West Conference has announced who each team will be facing this season, they haven't announced game dates. The UNLV athletics department said the dates are expected to be announced by the Mountain West in the coming week.

Season tickets for the six-game 2024 schedule are on sale now and start at $150. You can learn more at UNLVTickets.com.