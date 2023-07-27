UNLV football team set to play University of Washington for the first time

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The University of Nevada, Las Vegas football team is looking to take on a specific opponent for the first time in 2028.

On Thursday, the athletics department announced the squad will travel to Seattle to play the University of Washington for the first time in 2028.

According to athletics director Erick Harper, this will be one non-conference game, which is scheduled for Sept. 16, 2028.

However, that's not the only non-conference game scheduled for that season. UNLV is also set to host the University of Houston, a member of the Big 12, on Sept. 9 and travel to face the Army on Oct. 7.

As for the upcoming season, UNLV players report for preseason camp on Aug. 3. The team's first game is scheduled for Sept. 2 when they take on Bryant University at Allegiant Stadium.