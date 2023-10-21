UNLV defeats Colorado State 25-23, becomes bowl-eligible for first time since 2013

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Runnin' Rebels football has taken the field at Allegiant Stadium against Colorado State on Saturday afternoon, where both teams will fight for a chance at bowl eligibility.

The Runnin' Rebels are entering this game on the heels of their best record since 1984. The team will be sporting black and pink uniforms in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness, which will be auctioned off throughout the game.

The last time these two teams met was in 2008.

The Rebels are seeking another win after their most recent win against UNR in their annual state-rivals game. After beating the Wolf Pack 45-27, the Fremont Cannon will remain red until they meet again next year.

Former UNLV Rebel Captain Gabe McCoy spoke with Channel 13 earlier this week and told us that seeing UNLV on an uphill climb has been special.

Looked like a very promising drive for the Rebels, but it ends in a turnover. Tough first offensive series, but the defense looked sharp in that last 3-and-out#Rebels — Johnny Resendiz (@Johnnyresendizz) October 21, 2023

The first quarter saw no points for either team, though the Runnin' Rebels had multiple defensive drives to force several turnovers.

The Rebels put their first numbers on the scoreboard with a 42-yard field goal from kicker Jose Pizano, pushing UNLV ahead 0 - 3. The Rams responded with a 33-yard field goal from 31-year-old kicker Jordan Noyes to tie up the game at 3 - 3.

The Rams would push ahead as Avery Moore pushed into the endzone for the game's first touchdown, bringing the score to 10 - 3. The second quarter would close out with another 27-yard field goal from the Rams' Noyes, solidifying their 10-point lead over the Rebels.

The Runnin' Rebels began to cut into the gap on the scoreboard inch by inch as Pizano kicked a 43-yard and a 25-yard field goal after two strong offensive drives.

Rebels cut the deficit to 7.



They need a big stop upcoming to stay in it. — Johnny Resendiz (@Johnnyresendizz) October 22, 2023

The Runnin' Rebels would score their first touchdown at the top of the third quarter and retake the lead with an 11-yard run into the endzone by Donavyn Lester.

That's one heck of a drive for Donavyn Lester. He's been running with bad intentions out there.



Rebels Retake the lead 16-13 #Rebels #UNLV — Johnny Resendiz (@Johnnyresendizz) October 22, 2023

During the fourth quarter, Pizano would line up for his farthest field goal during the match and kick for 3 points at 34 yards, deepening the gap between the two teams to 13 - 19. The Rams would score another touchdown to creep ahead at 20 - 19.

The final five minutes of the game would see an intense trade-off of field goals from the two teams, but Noyes would ultimately bring Colorado State back on top with a 55-yard kick.

Ultimately, UNLV would take the W with one final kick from Pizano, bringing the final score to 23 - 25.