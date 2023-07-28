United adding additional direct flights ahead of UNLV, Michigan game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — College football season is right around the corner, which means thousands of fans traveling to see their favorite teams across the country.

United Airlines officials said they're ready to meet demand and are adding 127 nonstop flights for the 2023 season. That includes direct flights between Las Vegas and Detroit ahead of UNLV playing Michigan on Sept. 9.

RELATED LINK: UNLV Football releases 2023 schedule

"We're committed to providing a best-in-class travel experience for our customers, whether they're traveling around the globe or flying to see their favorite college football team play," said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Allianes. "We're pleased to deliver a schedule this season that makes it easy for fans to come together and support their teams on the road."

According to United, more than 50,000 fans flew on their airline to college football towns last year. You can see the full list of games the airline is offering flights to and from below.

