Lady Rebels compete for title win over Colorado State after history-making season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Lady Rebels made history this season, and now they are one win away from making some more.

The team will take on sixth-seeded Colorado State University in the Mountain West Conference championship game on Wednesday.

This is the first time they have made it to the conference tournament championship game since 2022.

With a win Wednesday night, they will also win their first-ever Mountain West Conference championship title.

Head Coach Lindy La Rocque spoke to 13 Action News sports reporter Tina Nguyen about what it means to her and the team to represent Las Vegas and Southern Nevada.

"To be born and raised here in Las Vegas and to be doing it for UNLV, it definitely means a little more," La Rocque said. "We carry that with us. Through the hard days or when you want to take a play off, I think those are the things they think about and I'm really proud of them."

"To be here and be representing our community, it's a privilege, and the biggest thing we want to do is we want to make y'all proud," she added. "So, I think we are on our way to do that."

The game between the Lady Rebels and Colorado State tips off at 7 p.m. inside the Thomas & Mack Center.