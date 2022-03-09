UNLV Lindy's La Rocque is making her mark in her hometown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — “She was a proverbial child born with a basketball in her hand, literally raised in the gym,” stated Al La Rocque.

His daughter, Lindy, grew up on the court as basketball runs deep in her family's bloodline. Al served as a longtime coach at Western and Durango High School.

"We spent a lot of time in the gym," said the UNLV women's basketball head coach. "I remember coming home whether we had practice after school or late at night, it was always back to basketball.”

From the days of being known as "Coach La Rocque's kid" to becoming one of Durango's most-decorated student-athletes, Lindy is blazing a trail at UNLV, all while carrying on her family's unique legacy.

“I got to experience coaching at a really young age, seeing my father do it. Now to be kinda carrying that torch and keeping that flame alive it means a lot to me. My dad kind of maybe lit the flame and now it’s been fun to carry that torch on,” stated Lindy.

Al can't help but beam with pride when he watches her coach on the sidelines.

“What I see is just a beautiful young woman that wants to make her own path," stated Al. "She’s her own person and that probably brings more pride to us than anything. The biggest compliment I get now is, I’m Lindy’s dad.”

The lady rebels haven't skipped a beat since Lindy took over in 2020, and she couldn't be prouder to build a winner right here in her hometown.

“Deciding to come be the coach at UNLV, it wasn’t a hard decision, to be honest. Now to be able to share it with my friends and family, to be able to have a support system like I do here in the community and at UNLV it really means a lot," said Lindy.

The Lady Rebels are doing more than winning games. The team is reviving a community while helping a father and daughter relive old memories.

Lindy shared, "there’s a lot of people that are recognizing our program because of the impact he had on their life whether he taught them or coached them or just had an experience with him. Those people are coming back. I feel like, again, I’m reliving some of his impact on the Vegas community."

UNLV will face the Colorado State Rams at 7PM in the Mountain West Championship game.