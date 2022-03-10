Vegas community proud of Lady Rebels tournament win

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Setting a new standard for UNLV women’s basketball. The valley community rallied around this year’s team as they won the Mountain West Tournament championship.

“It means so much. Just women in sports and they’re doing so great and I’m so proud coming from a school that has a program this great,” Abbey Broadhead, a UNLV alum, said.

UNLV fans are proud of the Lady Rebels winning the Mountain West championship. It’s the team’s first tournament championship in 28 years. Fans were impressed by the play of the young team.

“They’re playing great. Shooting lights out, making some dimes. Everything is going great!” Jason Brummett, a UNLV alum, said.

The alumni were proud of the Lady Rebels with a former cheerleader saying it’s a full-circle moment for her.

“I just know for me since I used to cheer for them so that just makes the team special for me. They’ve always been so nice to the cheerleaders,” Broadhead said.

A Rebels alum with his young daughter hopes she’ll be inspired to take the court when she grows older. He says this team is the real deal.

“The city of Vegas needs to get behind these girls. They’re playing great and anytime you can bring a championship to the city is a good thing,” Brummett said.

With the Lady Rebels winning the championship, they get an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament where they’ll try to win a national championship.