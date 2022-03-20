Fans proud of Lady Rebels in hard-fought tournament appearance

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Despite the loss by the Lady Rebs, fans back here at home were proud of their efforts and believe the basketball team will help inspire valley girls to think about playing for UNLV.

Lady Rebs fans cheering for the women hundreds of miles away in their first tournament appearance in two decades.

This Henderson bar filled up in a sea of red and white trying to will them to a win. For longtime fan LaTanya Hill, seeing the team in the Big Dance was worth it.

“I’ve been supporting them for a long time and I’m just happy for them. It took us a long time to get back here, but we here now,” she said.

Hill says the girls played hard despite the close loss against Arizona and believes the Lady Rebels remain a formidable force.

“I find that they’re gelling, they work together. They play together. They’re hard workers and they fight,” she said.

She believes the squad’s accomplishment’s this season will inspire local girls to think about hooping it up for UNLV.

“A lot of local girls should try to come to the home school and try to play,” Hill said.

The Lady Rebels wrap up one of their best seasons in school history and hope to run it back and hope to run it back next year.

