Can the UNLV Rebels football team keep the Fremont Cannon red? Battle against Wolf Pack Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas has everything. Glitz, glamour and more star-studded sporting events than anywhere in the country!

Now, we're adding UNLV Football into the mix.

The 4 and 1 turn their focus to the Battle of the Fremont Cannon. The Rebels are coming and turning up the heat for in-state rival week against the Reno Wolf Pack.

"This is a dang big game," said UNLV Football Rebels Head Coach Barry Odom. "I'm excited to have the opportunity to take this team into that arena and go play."

UNLV Football has delivered week after week scoring over 40 points in three consecutive games for the first time in school history. This makes them a top team in the Mountain West.

MORE: UNLV Rebels football earns third-straight win under new era with Odom as head coach

While that means a boost to the program, wide receiver Senika McKie says this game will be a test for the team.

"No matter the record of the season, no matter the previous games, this game is going to be one of the hardest and one of the toughest games to play because everybody's going to play hard," McKie said.

Can the Rebels repeat and keep the cannon UNLV red?

"My suggestion is they will get their absolute best shot," Odom said. "And what I tell our team is they're going to get our best shot."

Emotions are sure to run high as the two teams battle for possession of the Fremont Cannon.

Rebel Linebacker Jackson Woodard says he's playing in several rival games but is expecting this one to be the biggest.

Everyone takes it really seriously. You know, in the locker room, guys, you're telling me what it's going to be like," Woodard said. "And I'm really excited to play and, you know, do everything we can to win."

A win would not only allow UNLV to keep the college football's largest trophy but move them within one win of qualifying for a bowl game.

"We can't be too high, and we can't be too low," McKie said. "So we just have to stay even."

Kick-off is set for 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Mackay Stadium.

Support for UNLV Football runs deep. Our reporter Ryan Ketcham caught up with Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Kevin Kruger Thursday, who says the football program is something to get behind.

"I think this is a team that's been fun to watch, fun to root for and exciting," he said. "So we're going to hope they keep it going."

Coach Kruger says the energy and the atmosphere inside Allegiant Stadium has been electric under head coach Odom.