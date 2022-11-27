UNLV Rebels take home the Fremont Cannon, beating Nevada 27-22

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's the rivalry game the state was waiting for.

UNLV went up against Nevada in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon at Allegiant Stadium.

Coming into the game, both teams were looking to snap its long losing streaks. In the end, It was the rebels who will be leaving with the Fremont Cannon, as the Rebels win in a nail biter 27-22.

The Rebels started off on the wrong side of things, getting a punt blocked in their own end. UNR would settle for a field goal.

A few minutes later, Nevada's Nate Cox throws a 75 yard dime to BJ Casteel. Wolfpack go up 13-0.

Then, right before the quarter ends, Rebels safety Johnathan Baldwin scoops the botched handoff to the house for UNLV's first TD.

In the second, Harrison Bailey, who came in after Doug Brumfield left the game with an injury, throws it 49 yards to Kyle Williams to take the lead.

Then all the way in the fourth, Bailey connects with Nick Williams for a 30 yard td to make the score 27-16 with six minutes left.

But UNR is not done.

The Wolfpack scored a touchdown and got the ball back.

On 4th and goal with less than 10 seconds to go, Baldwin strikes again and bats it down.

Rebels take home the Fremont Cannon.

Rebels Head Coach Marcus Arroyo says this game meant everything to the players, but especially the seniors who took the field at home for the last time.

"This is like the last stop when a lot of times...If you don't go on to play major sports, that you get to team up with a bunch of guys and play for something that's really important and something bigger than yourself," Arroyo said. That's a big deal."

"That group in the locker room, I would say probably is the best i've ever been with," Bailey said.

UNLV is going to need some help from other teams to be bowl eligible, but in the end, they can hang their hats on winning the Fremont Cannon.