UNLV football auctioning off jerseys to benefit cancer research

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas football team will soon be able to take home a piece of program history.

On Monday, athletic department officials announced the jerseys that players wore during Saturday's victory over Colorado State, which made the team bowl-eligible for the first time in a decade, will be up for auction.

The auction is scheduled to run this week and wrap up on Friday night at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

All proceeds from the sale of the black and pink Nike jerseys will benefit cancer research through Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada.

If you're interested, you can place your bids here.

UNLV is scheduled to take on Fresno State on the road on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7:40 p.m.