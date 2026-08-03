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Under new ownership, Vegas Thrill to bring pro volleyball back to the Las Vegas Valley

Vegas Thrill
KTNV
Vegas Thrill
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HENDERSON (KTNV) — After a short hiatus, the Vegas Thrill are bringing professional volleyball back to Henderson.

The team previously played at Lee's Family Forum during Major League Volleyball's inaugural 2024 season. The Thrill went on hiatus in 2025 but, as of Monday, are expected to return.

According to a news release shared with Channel 13, the Thrill are expected to announce new ownership, a new coach and a completely new look during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

🔴 You can watch it live here 🔴

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Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist