Under new ownership, Vegas Thrill to bring pro volleyball back to the Las Vegas Valley

HENDERSON (KTNV) — After a short hiatus, the Vegas Thrill are bringing professional volleyball back to Henderson.
The team previously played at Lee's Family Forum during Major League Volleyball's inaugural 2024 season. The Thrill went on hiatus in 2025 but, as of Monday, are expected to return.
According to a news release shared with Channel 13, the Thrill are expected to announce new ownership, a new coach and a completely new look during a press conference on Monday afternoon.
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