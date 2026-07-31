Boys and girls lacrosse coming to 9 CCSD high schools after collaboration with district, Desert Dogs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looks like some high school students will be able to play lacrosse this upcoming school year after a recent announcement from the Clark County School District.

On Friday, the district announced that in collaboration with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, they have a plan to provide lacrosse to both boys and girls and nine high schools during the 2026-2027 school year.

This comes after we told you earlier this week that the district said it would have to pause the implementation until the 2027-2028 school year.

"This will allow us to work with our school communities and school leaders to build capacity and increase student interest across the District to foster the full adoption of lacrosse across CCSD high schools," said Jesse Welsh, in part, in a statement provided to Channel 13.

The Desert Dogs said they were "disappointed" in the district's decision.

Statement from the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. #DefendTheDen pic.twitter.com/RxCFdG7tXO — Las Vegas Desert Dogs (@vegasdesertdogs) July 28, 2026

Now, CCSD and the Desert Dogs have identified coaches and reduce costs for student-athletes who have expressed interest in participating in lacrosse at nine CCSD high schools that previously expressed interest in fielding teams for the 2026-2027 spring season.